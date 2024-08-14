Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,753,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after buying an additional 307,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.52. The company had a trading volume of 732,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

