Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.73. 6,813,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,019,477. The stock has a market cap of $296.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,162 shares of company stock valued at $571,697,887 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KO
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.