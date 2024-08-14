Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.