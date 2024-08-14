Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $156,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 322,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,937,000 after buying an additional 62,918 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

