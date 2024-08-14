Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cabot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 205,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cabot by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 521,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 97,101 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,248,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $95.42. 259,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $103.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.