Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

