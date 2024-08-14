Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $442.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

