Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,599 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,986,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 51,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $928,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.28. 574,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.14 and its 200-day moving average is $207.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.64.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

