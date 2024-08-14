Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

CAH stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.65. 3,255,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,855. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.12. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

