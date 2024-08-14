Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in July

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fielmann Group Price Performance

Shares of Fielmann Group stock remained flat at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Fielmann Group has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

Fielmann Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.1384 dividend. This is an increase from Fielmann Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th.

About Fielmann Group

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

