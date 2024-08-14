Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSZ. National Bankshares lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.89.

FSZ stock opened at C$7.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.01. The firm has a market cap of C$670.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

