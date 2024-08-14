Financial Architects LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after buying an additional 827,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,777,000 after buying an additional 82,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock remained flat at $48.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,038,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,744. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.