Financial Architects LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after buying an additional 827,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,777,000 after buying an additional 82,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHO stock remained flat at $48.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,038,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,744. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
