First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Down 2.3%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.50 and last traded at $64.50. Approximately 1,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04.

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

