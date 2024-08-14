First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. 23,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.48.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in First Financial in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in First Financial by 6,849.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

