First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6067 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance
Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile
