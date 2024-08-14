First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6067 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

