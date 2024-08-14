First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Clarkson Capital

Investment analysts at Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Clarkson Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.36.

Shares of FSLR opened at $230.27 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.63 and a 200-day moving average of $198.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,254 shares of company stock worth $12,036,437. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

