First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 112,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 73,144 shares.The stock last traded at $89.20 and had previously closed at $89.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1248 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

