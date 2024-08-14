First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

FGB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,652. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.