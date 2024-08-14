Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Up 4%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.54. 60,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,303,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

