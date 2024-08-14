Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.47.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
