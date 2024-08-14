Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
