Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2292 dividend. This is a boost from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

