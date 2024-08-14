flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $79.97 million during the quarter.
flyExclusive Stock Performance
NYSE FLYX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. 440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,934. flyExclusive has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.
flyExclusive Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than flyExclusive
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Stock: Is Now The Time To Be Greedy?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
Receive News & Ratings for flyExclusive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flyExclusive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.