FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Get FMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $18,815,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.