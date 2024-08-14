Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,424 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 470,066 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 297,491 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,710 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 247,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,892,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 210.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 231,944 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 157,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 245,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,351. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.