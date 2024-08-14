Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $840,000 Investment in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,501,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 436,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,765 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

