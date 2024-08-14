Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,894,067 shares of company stock valued at $852,731,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.55.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Mastercard stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.36. 1,815,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,432. The firm has a market cap of $427.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

