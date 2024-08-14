Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Sells 10,379 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,866,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,020 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $251,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS XDEC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 10,597 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

