Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Decreased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Fortinet by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. 4,218,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,208. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $73.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.