Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE FNV traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.91. 2,367,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,443. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $146.43. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Bank of America raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

