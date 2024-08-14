FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.09 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. FreightCar America updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

RAIL opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAIL. StockNews.com began coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial raised FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

