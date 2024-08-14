Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. 36,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,610. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 0.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

