Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Welltower by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523,656 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

