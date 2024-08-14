Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 1,494 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 38.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $39.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

