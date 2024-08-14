Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.8 %

GEV stock opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.94.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

