Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 230.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,966,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3,599.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after buying an additional 485,540 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in ResMed by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after acquiring an additional 366,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ResMed by 1,844.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,506,000 after acquiring an additional 179,899 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,894,120.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $93,299,516.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,049 shares of company stock worth $20,122,695 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 2.6 %

ResMed stock opened at $220.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $225.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. ResMed’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

