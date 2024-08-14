FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in July

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FRMO Price Performance
Shares of FRMO stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. FRMO has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.
FRMO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FRMO
- Investing in Large Cap Stocks: Best Large Cap Stocks to Buy and How to Research
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.