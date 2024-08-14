FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in July

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMOGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FRMO stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. FRMO has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

