Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.58

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fukuoka Financial Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.