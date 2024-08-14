FY2024 EPS Estimates for Assured Guaranty Ltd. Lowered by Roth Capital (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Assured Guaranty in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Assured Guaranty’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Assured Guaranty’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGO. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AGO opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $96.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 42.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $885,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

