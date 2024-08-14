FY2024 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Calian Group in a report released on Friday, August 9th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn $4.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.13.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$46.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$45.15 and a 1-year high of C$61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$549.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

