FY2024 EPS Estimates for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lifted by Analyst

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChromaDex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

ChromaDex Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $229.64 million, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $88,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.