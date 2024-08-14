FY2024 EPS Estimates for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Raised by Analyst

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.28). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,868.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMGA
Omega Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $1.50 on Monday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Therapeutics
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.