FY2024 EPS Estimates for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Raised by Analyst

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.28). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,868.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $1.50 on Monday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

