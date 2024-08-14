FY2024 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reduced by Analyst

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Open Lending in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $628.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 24.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Open Lending by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

