FY2024 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $6.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SJ. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.50.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.0 %

SJ opened at C$90.05 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$61.85 and a 12 month high of C$98.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.