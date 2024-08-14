FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Reduced by Desjardins

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.47. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFN. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.56.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE:AFN opened at C$54.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.50. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$45.96 and a 52 week high of C$64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

