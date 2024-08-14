Gala (GALA) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Gala (GALA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Gala has a total market cap of $621.68 million and approximately $63.81 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,995,576,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,173,569,138 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

