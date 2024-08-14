GCM Grosvenor Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
GCM Grosvenor has a payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 163,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,082. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor Company Profile
GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GCM Grosvenor
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.