GCM Grosvenor Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

GCM Grosvenor has a payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 163,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,082. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.