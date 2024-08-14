General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,301. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

