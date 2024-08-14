Gigachad (GIGA) Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Gigachad has a market cap of $214.41 million and $7.82 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gigachad has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Gigachad

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,823 with 9,228,426,551 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01993668 USD and is up 25.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,324,718.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

