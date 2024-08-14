Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 62,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 26,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 114,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 205.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

