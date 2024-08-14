Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:GLADZ)

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of GLADZ opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

